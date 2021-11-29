Take a tour of Christchurch Home of the Year winner

Around 41,000 new homes were built in the country in the year ending March 2021.

Some of those builders put their hard work forward for the Master Builders House of the Year competition.

While the awards are mainly for craft, design also plays a part.

This year’s finest build hails from Christchurch.

The architectural marvel - featuring lines and slopes furnished with marble, curved aluminium and plywood - took two years and cost $2 million-plus to build.

Seven Sharp took a tour of the award-winning home.

A full list of other award-winning homes across the country can be found here.