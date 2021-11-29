Take a tour of Christchurch Home of the Year winner

Source: Seven Sharp

Around 41,000 new homes were built in the country in the year ending March 2021.

Some of those builders put their hard work forward for the Master Builders House of the Year competition.

While the awards are mainly for craft, design also plays a part.

This year’s finest build hails from Christchurch.

The architectural marvel - featuring lines and slopes furnished with marble, curved aluminium and plywood - took two years and cost $2 million-plus to build.

Seven Sharp took a tour of the award-winning home.

A full list of other award-winning homes across the country can be found here.

New ZealandPropertyChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Traffic light system announcement: What you need to know

2

McDonald's, Z Service Station locations of interest in Nelson

3

PM reveals regional levels in new traffic light system

4

New Covid-19 case announced in Nelson-Tasman region

5

What traffic light system means for you — Ardern answers FAQs

Latest Stories

Hamilton kapa haka group waiting two years for piupiu

Take a tour of Christchurch Home of the Year winner

Care workers supplied with rip-prone food grade gloves

MPI places shellfish harvesting ban on Waiheke waters

Low Māori vax rates not considered in alert level change

Related Stories

Christchurch 'swamp dwelling' wins architectural design award

Landlord's neglect contributed to Christchurch child's heart disease

Christchurch family despair after post-earthquake renovations go sour

New rocket launch site could be on the way for Canterbury’s Kaitōrete Spit