SH1 near Kaikōura blocked after truck rolls, spills molasses

By Jane Nixon, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

An accident involving a truck and trailer tanker unit and a ute north of Kaikōura in Canterbury on Monday morning has seen molasses spill across the road.

The Winton Stock Feed truck and trailer unit was carrying molasses.

The Winton Stock Feed truck and trailer unit was carrying molasses. (Source: Supplied)

A photo from the scene shows the truck rolled on its side.

In a statement police said the accident happened about 11.10am at the Ellerton Railway Overbridge, blocking State Highway 1 at Kēkerengū.

No one was injured in the crash, however a spokesperson for Winton Stock Feed said there was a massive clean-up required for the molasses - used for stock feed, which was being transported by the truck and trailer tanker unit.

Police say the road is blocked and is likely to remain so for several hours until the heavy vehicles can be removed.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel as there are no diversions.

