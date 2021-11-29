Hospitality industry hopeful of more outdoor options

1News can reveal there may be good news on the horizon for struggling bars and restaurants who’ve been pushing to have their outdoor areas expanded this summer.

People drinking outside at a restaurant. (Source: istock.com)

It's understood it may soon be faster and easier for hospitality businesses to get approval for outdoor liquor licences.

It currently takes at least 15 days to get an extended liquor licence from the liquor licencing authority.

An announcement is expected “very soon” following negotiations between the Government and councils.

Marisa Bidios of the Restaurant Association says it can be quite a complicated process otherwise.

“But it is not impossible and we've seen it happen before so this extension happened for the Rugby World Cup several years ago and that worked successfully and we would like to see something similar happen for our businesses this summer.”

It comes as establishments are wanting to expand their outdoor dining spaces for summer punters.

Paul Patterson of Va Bene, a restaurant in Parnell, says they’re lucky with their spot as a neighbour has given them permission to use his courtyard.

“So we will be applying for a caterers license to do a pop up venue for the summer or for as long as we can trade so this will be our pop up areas outside the front,” says Patterson.

“And out the back we are turning the car park into a sort of backyard area.”

Auckland Council has fast-tracked some applications and waived fees for businesses to expand.

Richard Hills, Auckland councillor, says they want to work together with businesses.

“If a business or a business association or the town centre association is keen, we are keen to work with them to make this work.

“People are more afraid to eat indoors so there will be less interest indoors anyway, but also those limits if we can extend those outside then you might be able to get more people to those restaurants.”

It comes as the areas of New Zealand that will go into the Red traffic light system level this Friday have been revealed by the Prime Minister.

The areas that will move to Red are Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts.

The rest of the North Island will move to Orange, as well as the whole of the South Island.