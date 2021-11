A second Aucklander in their 80s has died from Covid-19 this weekend.

There were 207 new community cases on Sunday. (Source: 1News)

The patient in their 80s died in North Shore hospital on Saturday after being admitted to hospital on Thursday November 25.

The second death comes as the Ministry of health reported 144 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Of those, 127 cases are in Auckland, two in Northland, nine in Waikato four in the Bay of Plenty and one in Hawkes Bay.