Man arrested in Canterbury over Palmerston North shooting

A 28-year-old Manawatū man has been arrested in Canterbury on Saturday morning in relation to a shooting in Palmerston North on Tuesday, November 2.

Timaru District Court. (Source: 1News)

He will appear in the Timaru District Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after being arrested in Twizel.

Capital and Coast District Health Board confirmed at the time of the incident in the suburb of Highbury that one person had been transferred to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are still seeking a second man in relation to the incident and enquires are ongoing.