Green MP Julie Anne Genter cycles to hospital to give birth, again

Green MP Julie Anne Genter has given birth to a baby girl, after cycling to hospital in labour again.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter cycling to hospital. (Source: undefined)

"Big news! At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family," she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

"I genuinely wasn't planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening.

"My contractions weren't that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later."

Green MP Julie Anne Genter with her new baby. (Source: undefined)

Genter said she was "blessed" for the care she received in her "fast and happily uncomplicated" birth.

"Now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad," she shared.

The news comes after the MP made headlines in 2018 when she rode a bike to the hospital to induce labour for her son.