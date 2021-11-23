Brian Tamaki bailed on condition he stays away from Auckland Domain protests

“You’re skating on thin ice” - that was the judge's message to Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki at Auckland District Court on Tuesday afternoon as he faced charges of failing to comply with the Covid-19 health order.

Brian Tamaki speaks outside Auckland Central Police station. (Source: 1News)

It comes after he and wife Hannah Tamaki attended an anti-mandate rally in Auckland Domain at the weekend, which police allege is a breach of his current bail conditions.

During his appearance via audio visual link a new bail condition was imposed, restricting Brian Tamaki from entering the Auckland Domain until further notice.

Auckland District Court Judge Steve Bonnar QC told Tamaki: "You have been skating on very thin ice today, I have seriously considered whether you should be remanded in custody."

Hannah Tamaki was also charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 health order on Tuesday but released on bail.

She is due to appear in court at a later date.