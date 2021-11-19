Christchurch's sewage stink expected to linger for summer

Parts of Christchurch are smelling of sewage and it’s expected to hang around over summer.

Christchurch sewage plant (Source: 1News)

It’s coming from the wastewater treatment plant in Bromley that was gutted by fire almost three weeks ago.

A constant flow of water is still dampening down hotspots and supposedly the stench of sewage.

“It smells like a toilet everywhere,” said one resident, while another described it as “just rotten”.

While the city’s waste can still be processed, the trickling filters and air extraction system are out.

Christchurch City Council three waters and waste operations manager Adam Twose said it’s putting a lot of strain on the other remaining treatment processes.

“The trickling filters did have fibre glass covers over the roof of them which are actively drawing the air from there and running that odour through bio beds obviously with the rooves not there it’s not there,” said Twose.

The nasty stink is expected to stick around for months as the council waits for the site to cool down to survey the damage before deciding what to do next.

One resident said he would have to hold his breath “especially when it’s going to get warmer”.

“I understand there’s not much they can do about it this time,” said the man.

Professor Nathan Consedine from Auckland University said while it might trigger an emotional response, the smell of faeces alone won’t make people sick.

“You cannot actually get sick from a smell.

“People think that odour is a particulate when you smell something you’re basically taking molecules, in this case faeces, up into your nasal cavities.

“It doesn't actually work like that,” said Consedine.

The repair bill is expected to be in the millions of dollars.