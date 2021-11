A 20-year-old Rotorua man has been charged following a crash which killed one person.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said the man was being charged over a single-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Road, shortly after 11pm on October 2.

One of the vehicle's occupants later died in hospital.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on November 18, facing charges of reckless driving causing death and refusing to provide a blood sample.