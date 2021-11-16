New Plymouth puppy with three-legs finds forever home

Steve Bates is an upcycling expert who sees potential in lots of unwanted things.

And he saw plenty of potential in a puppy at the New Plymouth SPCA.

Among the pets up for adoption was Ricky, who was down on his luck.

Little Ricky had a rough start and needed major surgery.

"I was scrolling on Facebook, as you do, and the SPCA published an article on Ricky,” Bates explained.

“It was a headshot and he had his little face in a cone and he had these little sad eyes looking out.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, he's quite cute, what's his story?’”

SPCA’s Katrina Bowditch said Ricky and his brother Blue came in with injuries to their legs.

While Blue made a good recovery, Ricky’s injuries were more serious and it was decided amputating one of his legs was best for him, she said.

Bates was born with no right hand — he knew Ricky was right for him.

"I went into the enclosure and he ran straight up to me and started licking my face,” he said.

After fostering Ricky for a week, Bates knew there was no way he was giving him back.

Bates renamed Ricky, Hunter, and bought him a few friends — including miniature goat Cornelius and two doves.

"I've had a lot of responses, like you're a perfect match, two peas in a pod."