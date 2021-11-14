Privacy Commissioner calls for more transparency on social media

The outgoing Privacy Commissioner says there is a growing recognition worldwide of the collective harms from social media algorithms that push users towards extreme content.

John Edwards, who has been the Privacy Commissioner since 2014, told Q+A that he believes there is “an increasing consensus that there needs to be more rigorous regulation”.

Edwards, who is heading to the UK to take up a role as that country’s Information Commissioner, says places such as New Zealand - which perceives privacy predominantly as an individual issue - don’t take into account the collective impact of the way social media giants operate.

“So the regulatory model isn’t well-suited to the business model.”

He says that, for example, prior to 2017 it was possible for Facebook advertisers to target, as a market segment, “Jew Haters” and push more and more extreme content that way.

“That individual is unlikely to make a complaint to my office that their personal information has been misused.”

He says countries like the UK and Singapore are among the regions recognising that there needs to be a more holistic approach to the problem of social media’s impact on the public good.

