207 new Covid-19 community cases, one death in NZ today

There are 207 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, made up of 192 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland, four in Lakes District and two in MidCentral (Tararua), the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1News)

There is one additional case in Rotorua which is not included in Sunday’s tally but will be in Monday's case numbers.

The new cases in Lakes and Tararua districts were reported earlier on Sunday.

In Auckland, the ministry reported another Covid-19 death.

"Sadly, we are reporting the death last night of a woman in her 90s in North Shore Hospital," the ministry said.

"The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19."

She was a resident at Edmonton Meadows Care Home where there has been an outbreak with 25 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, of the seven new Waikato cases, six are known contacts. Public health officials continue to investigate the remaining case.

Three of the cases were from Hamilton, two were from Te Kuiti, one was from Ōtorohanga, and one was from Ngāruawāhia.

In Northland, one of the two new cases on Sunday is a close contact of an existing case and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

So far 99 of the new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 108 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 5578, of which 2036 have recovered.

There are now 90 people with Covid-19 in hospital, of which four are still being assessed, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 38 at Auckland City Hospital, 24 each at Middlemore and North Shore hospitals, two at Waitakere Hospital, and one each at Whangarei and Dargaville hospitals.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 50.

Meanwhile, in Auckland public health staff are supporting 3972 people to isolate at home, including 1773 cases.

In the Waikato region, there are 272 people isolating at home, including 82 cases.

There are 5243 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 69 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 12pm on Sunday, there were 127 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including four new exposure sites.

On Saturday, 28,461 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 7796 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.45 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

"We are continuing to urge anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get a test," the ministry said for those in Auckland, where 192 of the new cases are.

"There are 15 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, and Wiri are continuing to operate extended hours to increase access to testing in those areas."

The ministry reported that Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga on November 11 and Mount Maunganui on November 10 and 11.

As a result, the ministry said anyone in the area who has Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

On vaccines, 26,996 jabs were administered across the country on Saturday, made up of 7149 first doses and 19,847 second doses.

In total, more than 7.19 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were also two new border cases to report on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 8331 since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, there were 175 new community Covid-19 cases.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3 Step 2, with the rest of the country at Level 2.