Delta cases confirmed in Tararua, Lakes districts

There are four new Covid-19 community cases to report across the Tararua and Lakes districts, according to the Ministry of Health.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

Two of the cases from the Lakes district were detected after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-Covid health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The person was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible Covid-19 cases.

The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols, the Health Ministry said.

Two healthcare workers have since been tested and are now isolating.

The second case is a household contact of the first case, and is believed to be linked to cases in Auckland.

In addition, two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by the MidCentral DHB.

Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday, November 12, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home, the Ministry said.

The cases are linked and the local public health unit is still investigating any links between these cases and other known cases.

Contact tracing is underway for all four of the cases and locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website when they become available.

Anyone living in these areas or any recent visitors with Covid-related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested.

It comes as new cases were reported in Taupō yesterday.