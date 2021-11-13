175 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 175 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, made up of 159 in Auckland, eight in Waikato, two in Northland, five in Taranaki and one in Taupō, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The five new cases in Taranaki were announced by the ministry on Thursday night but have only been added to the official tally on Saturday.

They are part of a household of six cases in Stratford, of which there is a clear link to the current Delta outbreak.

"Public health staff have tested five other people identified as close contacts. Three have returned negative results, including two people who’d been in the Wairarapa. We’re awaiting two further results," the ministry said.

In Northland, the two new cases both have links to known cases.

As for the eight new cases in Waikato, so far seven have been identified as contacts of existing cases.

Public health staff are investigating the remaining case to find a link.

Four of the cases are from Hamilton, three are from Ōtorohanga and one location is yet to be confirmed.

Saturday's update comes after 201 new community cases on Friday.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3 Step 2, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

