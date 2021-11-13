Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms

There are now four cases of Covid-19 in Taupō after two household members and a close contact have tested positive, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday evening.

The first case was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week.

"The Ministry is this evening confirming positive results for two household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier today," a statement read.

"We are also confirming a fourth positive result in Taupō, in a close contact of the case.

"These results are not unexpected among household and other close contacts.

"Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative."

Public health staff at Toi Te Ora have been interviewing the initial case and their contacts, the ministry said.

As a result of those interviews, it’s understood that the case and a close contact (who is now isolating in Taupō) travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday.

As a result, the ministry has identified four locations of interest in Masterton and four in Taupō. These locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health's website from 8pm Saturday evening.

Those who visited these locations on the same day at the relevant times should get tested, the ministry said.