'It's become real' - Covid case confirmed in Taupō

Taupō's mayor has vowed to fight the Covid-19 virus after a positive case of the virus was confirmed.

Taupō (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health was notified of the case by Te Ora Public Health on Saturday morning.

The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week, the ministry said.

Interviews are continuing to determine if there are any links to known cases.

Taupō District Mayor, David Trewavas told 1News he knew Covid was coming, despite hoping and praying it wouldn’t.

"We are now going to fight this war. We’ve joined the rest of the country, especially our friends from up north to fight this incredible pandemic.

“It’s been tough enough as it is, businesses have been quiet, all sorts of families are starting to worry about their income,” Trewavas said.

He said he was expecting a press release from the Ministry of Health for further updates after getting the initial information at 11pm on Saturday night.

He said all he knew was that someone had been symptomatic on Monday or Tuesday and didn’t get a test until later in the week.

“Very disappointed obviously, but we are well-prepared, we knew this day would come, we were ready for it, our agencies are ready for it, our testing stations have all popped up quickly,” he said.

He urged locals to go out and get vaccinated “because it’s become real in our district”.

It comes after Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest, which will be made public on the ministry’s website.

The person’s other household contacts are now being tested.