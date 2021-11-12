Covid case confirmed in Taupō

A positive Covid-19 case has been discovered in Taupō.

Taupō (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health was notified by Te Ora Public Health on Saturday morning.

The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week, the ministry said.

Interviews are continuing to determine if there are any links to known cases.

It comes after Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest, which will be made public on the ministry’s website.

The person’s other household contacts are now being tested.