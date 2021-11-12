Covid case confirmed in Taupō

Source: 1News

A positive Covid-19 case has been discovered in Taupō.

Taupō

Taupō (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health was notified by Te Ora Public Health on Saturday morning.

The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week, the ministry said.

Interviews are continuing to determine if there are any links to known cases.

It comes after Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest, which will be made public on the ministry’s website.

The person’s other household contacts are now being tested.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Disruption as anti-lockdown protesters hit Auckland roads

2

Covid case confirmed in Taupō

3

201 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

4

Britney Spears freed from conservatorship

5

Covid-19 cases rising in Western Europe

Latest Stories

175 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Disruption as anti-lockdown protesters hit Auckland roads

Motorcyclist dies following crash near Blenheim

Britney Spears freed from conservatorship

Waylon Smithers to find love in landmark The Simpsons episode