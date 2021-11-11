Breakfast crew show off best of viral dance routines

The viral Breakfast dance-offs are no more as hosts Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson farewell Jenny Suo from the morning shift.

TVNZ’s Auckland newsroom was split into two teams - blue and red - three months ago at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The red team - consisting of Jenny-May, Matty and Jenny - passed the time by showing off their dance moves on TikTok.

The videos quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views on the platform.

“We have loved sitting next to you for the last three months,” Matty said.

”You’ve been such an amazing addition to the Breakfast whānau.”

“Thanks, guys. I’ve so loved being here with you,” Jenny said.

“It really has been beautiful to get to know you better,” Jenny-May added, “but also you bring the professionalism to this trio, to be perfectly honest.”

Matty and Jenny-May paid tribute to Jenny with a video compilation of their dance-offs.

“Thank you for being the Beyonce to our trio,” Jenny-May said.

“It takes you down memory lane, doesn’t it?” Jenny said. “We started so long ago. We thought we’d just do one.”

“And here we are two months later,” Matty responded.

Jenny is set to return to her normal duties as the presenter of Tonight from Monday, November 22.

John Campbell and Indira Stewart rejoin Jenny-May and Matty from Monday.