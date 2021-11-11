6 Covid-19 cases found in Taranaki, one in hospital

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been found in Taranaki, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Tests from the weekend were positive, however no viral fragments were detected on Monday.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke confirmed to 1News prior to the ministry release that all six cases were in Stratford.

One person was admitted to Taranaki Base hospital on Thursday evening for Covid-19 related reasons, the ministry said.

"All six cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak which is being further investigated," the ministry said in a statement.

All six were tested on Thursday and returned positive results later in the evening. The affected people are currently isolating at home.

Interviews are underway on Thursday evening and contact tracing will be underway on Friday.

It comes after multiple wastewater tests in Stratford recently came back positive for Covid-19.

Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town, with even mild Covid-19 related symptoms should get tested, the ministry said.

Testing details for Friday and the weekend:

· Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park Fri-Sun from 10-2pm.

· Taranaki Base Hospital Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 10-3, Sun 10-3 (hours can be extended if needed)

· Hawera Hospital, Fri-Sun 10am-1pm

In a Facebook post, Taranaki DHB said the latest wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Tuesday was also positive for the virus.

"We strongly encourage anyone in Stratford or the wider region to get tested if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, especially if you’ve been travelling outside the region or had any contact with a positive case," the DHB said.