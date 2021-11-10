3 charged with murder over Auckland man’s death

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday over the death of a New Lynn man in Auckland last week.

Emergency services at the scene on Great North Road, November 5. (Source: undefined)

Two men, aged 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested and charged with murder after a search warrant was executed at a West Auckland address, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

All three are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said investigations continued into the death of 40-year-old Robert James Hart on November 5.

McNaughton didn’t rule out further charges.

A homicide investigation was launched after police were called to an address on Great North Rd just after 10am that day after receiving reports a gun had been fired.

Hart, a father of two, was found injured in the driveway. First aid was provided, but he died at the scene.

Investigators believed the death was not a "random incident".

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Operation Metals enquiry team directly on (09) 839 0602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.