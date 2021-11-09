Man shot dead in Auckland's New Lynn was father of two children

Source: 1News

A man who was shot dead in a driveway in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn can now be named as Robert James Hart, a father of two.

Emergency services at the scene on Great North Rd. (Supplied by Rob Dowd) (Source: 1News)

The 40-year-old Auckland man was killed at an address on Great North Road on Friday, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said in statement.

“He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives,” he said.

“His family are grieving and have requested privacy to deal with this tragedy together."

A homicide investigation is now underway.

“We are well aware that there are people in the community who know those involved and what they have done,” McNaughton said.

“Now is the right thing to do and contact police with what they know.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Operation Metals enquiry team directly on (09) 839 0602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

