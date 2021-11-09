Four people died after crash near Levin, police confirm

Police have confirmed four people died in a crash between a car and a truck near Levin on Tuesday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 at about 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said the victims next of kin had been contacted.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."

The spokeswoman said the investigation into the crash was ongoing, with investigators wanting to hear from any witnesses.

Anyone travelling on the road at the time of the crash and who may have dash cam footage is asked to get in contact with police.

People can call 105, quoting file number 211109/3758.