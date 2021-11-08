Pou carving in Christchurch destroyed by vandals

Source: Te Karere

Police are asking the public for more information after a Pouwhenua carving at Ōtūherekio/ Pony Point Reserve in Cass Bay, Christchurch, was destroyed.

Koauau o Tane Whakapiripiri in Christchurch

Koauau o Tane Whakapiripiri in Christchurch (Source: Michal Klajban under a Creative Commons license)

By Te Karere's Isobel Prasad

A post to Twitter by a member of the public showed the pouwhenua, named Kōauau o Tāne Whakapiripiri, severely damaged on the ground.

The Christchurch City Council said it was made aware of the attack on the pou earlier this morning, calling it a “senseless act of vandalism”.

“It’s very sad when the actions of an individual or a small group of people destroy an important cultural marker that many people have a connection to," said Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge. 

The pou was carved by students from the Whakaraupō Carving Centre Trust in Lyttelton.

It was gifted to the council by te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke and installed at Pony Point in 2012.

The hapū are arranging to collect the pieces of the pou and remove the tapu from the site.

"The remains of Kōauau o Tāne Whakapiripiri will be returned to Rāpaki Marae," said Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke Chair Manaia Rehu.

"This pou was created with aroha for everyone to appreciate. The site marked a traditional gathering place of manuhiri (visitors) before being welcomed to Rāpaki Mārae during a pōwhiri.

"Although saddened by this act of vandalism, we are encouraged by the tīpuna (ancestors) of Parihaka to follow their approach to dealing with this. We hope that we can continue to create and spread aroha."

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 and providing the file number 211107/6722.

New ZealandMāori IssuesChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Destiny Church member charged over Auckland protests says he has Covid-19

2

What you can and can't do at Step 2, Level 3

3

NZ edging towards 90% first dose vaccination rate

4

Auckland's move to Step 2 Level 3 confirmed

5

Ardern confirms Aucklanders can travel this summer

Latest Stories

Caution needed by Auckland retailers as restrictions ease - Hendy

Travis Scott 'devastated' after Astroworld tragedy

Aviation workers fail to overturn vaccine dismissal ruling

One-way MIQ free travel begins from some Pacific Islands

Related Stories

Connor Whitehead's father clutches photo of son at court appearance

Trial: ‘Horrendous accident’ led to sisters’ deaths in Christchurch crash

Christchurch terrorist says he pleaded guilty because of inhumane treatment in prison

'Connor was deeply loved' - Family of Christchurch teen speak