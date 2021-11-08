Trial: ‘Horrendous accident’ led to sisters’ deaths in Christchurch crash

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The trial for the man accused of dangerous driving in a crash which killed two sisters on Christchurch’s Summit Road started on Monday morning.

Levi Fiddymont at his trial.

Levi Fiddymont is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one charge of dangerous driving causing injury.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of driving without an appropriate licence.

Seventeen-year-old Tayla Alexander died instantly in the crash in November 2019.

Her younger sister Sunmara died from her injuries a few weeks later in hospital.

Crown Prosecutor Sophia Bicknell told the jury in her opening remarks, “there is no question this was a horrendous accident. The Crown says it happened because Mr Fiddymont was driving too fast.”

The Crown says the car was travelling at about 110km/h before spinning out of control and crashing down a bank.

Defence counsel Andrew McCormick says Fiddymont, “does maintain that he was not driving dangerously in the lead up to this accident”.

McCormick also said Fiddymont’s defence would be that the car’s brakes had failed.

The Crown does not accept there was brake failure.

The trial is continuing.

