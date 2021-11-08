Connor Whitehead's father clutches photo of son at court appearance

Lisa Davies
By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Three people have appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday afternoon charged with being accessories after the fact, following the death of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead on Friday night.

The young man was shot outside a Christchurch 15-year-old's birthday party, police say. 

The 46-year-old man and two women aged 43 and 36, charged with being accessories after the fact, have all been granted interim name suppression.

The charges against them include allegations of comforting the main suspects after the fatal shooting, and allowing them to stay the night to avoid arrest.

Police supported the application for suppression, stating the release of names could hinder the investigation, but also opposed bail for them all.

Connor’s father was present in the public gallery today with a group of supporters, holding a framed black and white photo of his son.

A 32-year-old man is assisting police with their investigation after a lengthy standoff in Burnside last night, that ended with police cutting into the roof of the house with a chainsaw.

The man is recovering in hospital following the execution of the search warrant.

Police are also seeking a fifth person in connection with the killing, and are encouraging them to come forward.

Judge Anthony Couch has remanded the group in custody for the next appearance in the High Court on November 26. Their suppression will expire at this appearance.

