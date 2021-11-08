Australia rolls out Pfizer vaccine booster campaign

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Australians who’ve waited six months since their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are now eligible for a free booster shot.

(Source: Getty)

The programme will initially target the population groups who’d been eligible for an early vaccine, before the wider public can book in a third dose.

Australia's Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended that the Pfizer vaccine be offered, regardless of the vaccine administered prior to the booster shot.

While a third dose is recommended for additional protection, the Australian Department of Health says two will still provide good coverage.

While Monday marks the formal start of the booster programme, over 173,000 booster shots have already been administered as of Saturday.

Booster shots are not yet available for the general public in New Zealand.

Once an application is made from Pfizer to Medsafe, a ministerial expert advisory committee will reviews Medsafe’s risk assessment before they are rolled out.

WorldAustraliaCoronavirus Pandemic

