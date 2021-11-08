190 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 190 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, made up of 182 in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one in Northland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Health worker at Christchurch Covid-19 testing centre. (Source: Getty)

As well, one person who was in hospital for a trauma-related incident but then tested positive for the virus has died, the ministry said.

The the cause of death for the person, who was in their 60s, is yet to be determined as to whether or not it is Covid-related.

Earlier on Monday the Ministry of Health announced a person with Covid-19 died in a MIQ facility .

Of the seven new cases confirmed in Waikato overnight, four are in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

Six were known contacts already in isolation and the remaining case is under investigation to find a link.

In Northland, while there was one case to be formally added to New Zealand's tally, the ministry said there were five new cases to report in the region.

"Four of the cases were notified after the Ministry’s 9am reporting cut-off and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow," the ministry said.

In Auckland, 20 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have now returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Seven of those residents are receiving appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals, the ministry said.

So far, 80 of the new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 110 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 4541, of which 1823 have recovered.

There are now 81 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 27 at Auckland City Hospital, 26 each at Middlemore Hospital and North Shore Hospital, and one each at Waitakere Hospital and Whangārei Hospital.

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 51.

There are 4130 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 72 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 10am on Monday, there were 193 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including one new exposure site.

On Sunday, 18,742 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 8127 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.29 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

"We're continuing to encourage everyone in Auckland to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild," the ministry said.

"Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need.

"Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere."

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2238 individuals to safely isolate at home, including 838 cases across 698 households.

In Waikato, the ministry said, "we are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible".

On vaccines, 14,280 jabs were administered across the country on Sunday, made up of 3272 first doses and 11,008 second doses.

In total, more than 7 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

"To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

"Getting vaccinated will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs.

"If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your first dose today."

There were also three new border cases to report on Monday, two of which are on board a bulk carrier vessel which recently arrived in in Bluff from Malaysia. They are being investigated as likely historical cases.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 7287 since the pandemic began.

Monday's update comes after 113 new community cases on Sunday and 206 on Saturday.

Auckland, upper Northland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

At 4pm on Monday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a post Cabinet press conference where she'll reveal whether or not Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland and the northern part of Northland will be eased.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections to report on Monday.