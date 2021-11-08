Auckland City Hospital patient with Covid-19 dies

An investigation is underway following the death of a person with Covid-19 at Auckland City Hospital, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Auckland City Hospital. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The patient, who was in their late 60s, was admitted to the hospital on October 23 for a "trauma incident", and they tested positive upon admission. They died on Saturday.



"The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.



"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whānau and friends at this deeply sad time.



"We would also like to acknowledge the team at Auckland City Hospital and all healthcare workers for their continued hard work and dedication."

It follows the death of a returnee to New Zealand in an undisclosed MIQ facility announced earlier on Monday.



The returnee, who arrived on November 3, tested positive for the virus on day three of their stay in MIQ.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also reported 190 new Covid cases in the community on Monday afternoon, including 182 in Auckland, seven in Waikato and one in Northland.

The Auckland City Hospital patient's death has not been officially reported as part of the nationwide Covid-19 death toll as it is still under investigation.