Person with Covid-19 dies in MIQ

A recent returnee to New Zealand who had tested positive for Covid-19 in a managed isolation and quarantine facility has died, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Security at a managed isolation facility. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The returnee, who arrived on November 3, tested positive for the virus on day three in New Zealand.



"The cause of the person's death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related," the ministry said in a statement on Monday morning.



"The Ministry wishes to acknowledge the managed isolation facility's staff and St John paramedics who were called to the facility just before 6.30am.



"We wish to extend our sympathies to this person’s family during this stressful time."

The ministry did not confirm which managed isolation facility the death occurred.