Police appear to chainsaw into Christchurch home before taking man away

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The sound of gunshots and a chainsaw have been heard on a Christchurch street that’s been cordoned off by the Armed Offenders Squad. 

Police used a chainsaw to cut above the window of the home. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Officers moved into Dunster Street in Burnside at about 5pm. 

A group of neighbours have gathered at the end of the street and say they were shocked at what was playing out. 

The man taken into custody is believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead at a party on Friday. (Source: 1 NEWS)

One woman said she heard chainsaws and gunfire. 

It’s believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead at a house party on Friday night. 

It appears officers used a chainsaw to break into the house before a man in his 30s or 40s was escorted out by armed officers. 

A large chunk of the side of the house had been cut away near the roof cavity. 

