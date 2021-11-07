Paeroa locals rally around bus company after fleet vandalised

The Waikato town of Paeroa has rallied around a local bus company whose fleet was attacked by vandals, threatening school bus trips for around 100 students.

By Simon Mercep

It follows an emotional video posted by the owner of Paeroa Private Hire, Deane Olsen, on Facebook on Saturday.

"I have turned around and put every cent into these buses so these kids can be safe," she said.

Olsen posted a video showing three buses with smashed windows. One had a metal pipe shoved through its front windscreen, while another had offensive graffiti written on the back.

The buses are used to take a range of students to school in the Hauraki Plains, including taking some youngsters to kindergarten.

"Where's the respect?" Olsen asked in her post.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday and police were on the scene soon after, questioning local children about what they had seen.

Olsen understood the vandals were young.

"I hope there's somebody feeling really proud, thanks for raising your kids so bloody well,” she said.

Later in her post she expressed concern about the family circumstances of those responsible.

"It's really sad, I'm more worried about the kids. The buses I can fix."

Within a day, another Paeroa transport company offered their buses so Olsen can complete school trips tomorrow.



"Thank you all for your support, it's been amazing," she wrote on Facebook.



"I love this little town ... And to the guys that work with me, your support has been great. I couldn't have done it without you."

Police told 1News they have spoken to the youths involved, and enquiries are continuing.