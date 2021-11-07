Michael Venus claims doubles title at Paris Masters

Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus has claimed the doubles title at the Paris Masters.

After winning the first set against French third seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues-Hubert, Venus and German partner Tim Puetz lost the second in the tie-breaker, but fought their way back in a third set tie-breaker to claim the match.



Venus told Breakfast he and Puetz, his regular partner, "put work in day in and day out together".



He said winning an ATP 1000 event was a dream come true.

"My family were here, they came over about four weeks ago after being apart for six months. To be together and then to share this moment with them, it's extra special."