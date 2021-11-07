Group tried to escape Rotorua youth justice facility last night

A group of youths tried to escape from a youth justice facility in Rotorua last night.

(Source: Breakfast)

The unsuccessful attempt occurred at residence Te Maioha o Parekarangi about 11.40pm.

Up to 30 young people can stay there.

Oranga Tamariki's general manager of youth justice services, Peter Whitcombe, said police were called to help in the "management of this incident".

No youths or staff were seriously injured, he said.

Whitcombe said at this stage its systems to keep both young people and staff safe were "utilised successfully".

"We will not be commenting further due to an interval review now underway."

Te Maioha o Parekarangi is one of four youth justice residences run by Oranga Tamariki.

The others are located in Auckland, Palmerston North and Christchurch.

Young people might go to one of these residences if:

they have been arrested and put in Oranga Tamariki's care until they go to Youth Court

they've been remanded by the Youth Court and need to stay there

they have been sentenced for three to six months

they've been sentenced to prison