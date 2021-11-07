Gisborne man gets tested for Covid-19 on bike

A Gisborne man has done his part and been tested after Covid-19 was detected in the region's wastewater - but it was his mode of transportation which left some people smiling.
The man was spotted waiting in line with cars at a testing station in central Gisborne - on his bike.
"I have to leave Gisborne to go for my work," the man, an essential worker, explained to 1News.
He said he was requested to get a test by his customers and his boss "to see if I'm not spreading it because that could be worse with me travelling around the country".
He said he swapped out his usual mode of transport - a large campervan - with a bike in a bid to reduce his emissions and for its ease of travel.
"When I'm travelling, I'm in a big campervan. Driving around with a bike is always easier than with a big campervan."
He said he hoped his choice in transport put a smile on people's faces.