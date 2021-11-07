Gisborne man gets tested for Covid-19 on bike

A Gisborne man has done his part and been tested after Covid-19 was detected in the region's wastewater - but it was his mode of transportation which left some people smiling.

The man was spotted waiting in line with cars at a testing station in central Gisborne - on his bike.



"I have to leave Gisborne to go for my work," the man, an essential worker, explained to 1News.



He said he was requested to get a test by his customers and his boss "to see if I'm not spreading it because that could be worse with me travelling around the country".

A man gets tested for Covid-19 on his bike in central Gisborne. (Source: 1 NEWS)

He said he swapped out his usual mode of transport - a large campervan - with a bike in a bid to reduce his emissions and for its ease of travel.



"When I'm travelling, I'm in a big campervan. Driving around with a bike is always easier than with a big campervan."



He said he hoped his choice in transport put a smile on people's faces.