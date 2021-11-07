Covid-19 detected in Waiheke Island wastewater sample

Waiheke Island and Waiuku are the latest areas to return unexpected positive wastewater detections of Covid-19.

Waiheke Island (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

As part of the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 update on Sunday, the ministry revealed the two Auckland areas returned positive results from November 2.

In response, the ministry has set up testing stations at the Waiheke Medical Centre and Pukekohe Netball centre on Sunday for anyone to get tested if they have symptoms.

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics .

It comes after unexpected detections of the coronavirus was also found in wastewater samples from Taranaki, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay this week, however the ministry noted The latest test results for Hastings and Wairoa returned yesterday were all negative.

Regardless, the Ministry of Health is still asking anyone in those regions who has symptoms - "no matter how mild" - to get tested with an emphasis given to those who have travelled recently.

To help, the ministry has set up testing centres at the following locations:

Stratford: The War Memorial car park, 55 Miranda Street (10am to 2pm). Testing is also available at Hawera hospital (10am – 2pm) and New Plymouth at Taranaki Base Hospital 9am-1pm (hours extended if required)

Gisborne: 110 Peel Street (9am to 5pm). Testing is also available at Te Puia Springs Hospital (10.30am-2pm)

Napier: 30 Munroe Street, entrance off Vautier St (9am-5pm)