'Connor was deeply loved' - Family of Christchurch teen speak

The family of a teenager killed at a Christchurch party have expressed their sorrow and grief.

Connor Whitehead, 16. (Source: Givealittle: Connor Whitehead)

Connor Whitehead, 16, was allegedly shot at the Friday night party in Casebrook.

Three people have been charged and another man has been arrested and is helping police with their investigations after he was escorted from a Burnside home last night, after police used a chainsaw to gain entry into a home.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night, charged with with accessory after the fact to murder.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said Connor died in a shooting outside the party on Friday night.

Through police, his family released a statement about Connor.

"We are devastated by Connor's death and still trying to come to terms with what has occurred," they said.

"We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother, and friend.

"The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.

"Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives.

"He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

"Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.

"We would like to thank emergency services for their response on Friday night and their ongoing support."

A Givealittle page has been set up to support Connor's family.