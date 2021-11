A 5.4 magnitude quake has struck west of Wellington this afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded 70 kilometres north-east of the Tasman town of Collingwood at a depth of 198 kilometres, resulting in light shaking at 4.16pm, according to GeoNet.

Nearly 10,000 people reported feeling the quake.



Of that number, 4756 reported weak shaking while six reported extreme shaking.