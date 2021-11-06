Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi shrugged off a vicious blow to his head while bowling in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup win over Namibia.

Sodhi was starting his second over when Namibian batsman David Wiese charged and struck a straight drive back at the leg-spinner.

The fiercely-struck shot dipped below Sodhi’s hands, glancing off his arm before hitting him on the forehead, with the ball ricocheting to midwicket.

After a delay for treatment, Sodhi would continue the over, going on to finish with 1 for 22 from his three overs.

The Black Caps’ 52-run victory has them on track for a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup.