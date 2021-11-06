Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia

Source: 1News

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi shrugged off a vicious blow to his head while bowling in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup win over Namibia.

Sodhi was starting his second over when Namibian batsman David Wiese charged and struck a straight drive back at the leg-spinner.

The fiercely-struck shot dipped below Sodhi’s hands, glancing off his arm before hitting him on the forehead, with the ball ricocheting to midwicket.

After a delay for treatment, Sodhi would continue the over, going on to finish with 1 for 22 from his three overs.

The Black Caps’ 52-run victory has them on track for a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

2

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

3

Auckland lockdown leaves PM wearing Allbirds for conference

4

Auckland DHB getting close to 90% fully vaccinated

5

206 new Covid-19 community cases 'not unexpected' - PM

Latest Stories

Kiwi expert wants Pfizer’s new Covid drug by winter

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign sees rangatahi take charge

Cook Islands considering flying in Pacific workers to meet tourist demand

Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia