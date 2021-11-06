Severe thunderstorms forecast for Waikato, Auckland, Bay of Plenty

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of the Waikato, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty on Saturday afternoon.

A view of the thunderstorm from Ōhaupō. (Source: Erin Gaines.)

MetService says Hamilton, as well as the towns of Te Awamutu, Kihikihi, Ohaupō, Tokanui, Paterangi and Rotoorangi, should expect heavy rainfall along with hail from 4.15pm to 4.45pm. 

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning.

There is also a risk of flash flooding in the affected areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for the Bay of Plenty, Tauranga and Whakatāne.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the west-northwest, and are expected to lie near Pukehina, Pongakawa Valley and Paengaroa at 5.30pm, and near Te Puke and Papamoa at around 6pm.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to strike near Auckland and, Kumeu and Huapai as of 6.07pm, and near Auckland, Kumeu and Huapai at 6.37pm. 

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Auckland, the Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Drivers are being advised to drive to the conditions.

Updates are expected on the MetService website throughout the rest of the afternoon.

