Portia Woodman makes Black Ferns return

Superstar Portia Woodman will return to the wing in the Black Ferns starting XV, for her first Test since the 2017 Rugby World Cup final.

Portia Woodman. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns Sevens Olympic gold medallist is one of six changes to Glenn Moore’s starting line-up, as they look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to England on Monday.

The 23 also features three debutants, with Cheyelle Robins-Reti starting in the fullback jersey, while forwards Amy Rule and Maiakawanakaulani Roos come off the bench.

In the other changes to the starting XV, Grace Houpapa-Barrett gets the nod at hooker, while the experienced Eloise Blackwell makes way for Joanah Ngan-Woo at lock.

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u starts at No.8 after debuting off the bench on Monday.

Elsewhere in the backs, Grace Brooker gets her first test start at second-five.

Moore told media on Saturday morning Woodman is playing well and is excited for her return, having not been considered for the last Test.

“She had a little bit of a bang on the head and the next day had a headache, so we decided to be really cautious there and be responsible” he said, adding she brings more than just experience for the upcoming game.

“It’s actually the ability to play in a pressure environment, so there certainly was a pressure environment last week.”

Moore says the team were “dealt a lesson” against England and has been open about the “brutal” review that took place after the 43-12 loss, which was also their first Test in more than two years.

Black Ferns team to face England

Forwards:

1. Pip Love, 2. Grace Houpapa-Barrett, 3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Kelsie Wills, 6. Alanda Bremner, 7. Les Elder (c), 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

Backs:

9. Kendra Cocksedge, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Ayesha Leti-l’iga, 12. Grace Brooker, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 14. Portia Woodman, 15. Cheyelle Robins-Reti (debut)

Reserves

16. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, 17. Aldora Itunu, 18. Amy Rule (debut), 19. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (debut), 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Patricia Maliepo, 23. Carla Hohepa