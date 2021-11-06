Northland reports another Covid case

Source: 1News

Another Covid-19 case has been reported in Northland since the Ministry of Health’s 1pm update. 

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

It brings the total number of cases reported in the region since Friday afternoon to three, Northland DHB said. 

The new case is linked to the Kaitaia cluster and is a close contact of a person from that group.

It brings the total cases in the current outbreak to 18 — six of whom have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

Northland DHB also confirmed on Saturday that further testing of recent cases in Mangamuka and Hokianga has shown a link to an Auckland case.

Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle said all active cases are isolating and recovering at home. 

She said it was providing these people wrap-around support, including medical, wellbeing and social services.

After interviews with the three new cases, the DHB said there were no new locations of interest to report. 

“To help us further, we need people to get tested if they have symptoms, and to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community,” Hoyle said. 

“Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.”

Locations of vaccination and testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website

The northern parts of Northland are in Alert Level 3. 


