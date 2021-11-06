Ko equals course record to soar into lead of Saudi event

Lydia Ko has rocketed to a four-shot lead in the Saudi Ladies International after equalling a course record in the third round.

Lydia Ko during the third round of the LPGA event in Thailand. (Source: Getty)

Ko shrugged off an early bogey Sunday morning to sink 10 birdies in her nine-under par 63 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, including streaks of consecutive birdies on holes four through six and 13 to 15.

Ko moved to 16-under par for the Ladies European Tour event, taking a four-shot lead into the final round.

The World No.7 didn’t get ahead of herself though, only calling her round “solid” on reflection.

"I missed a short putt for par on three, and then I got really angry and went on a stretch of birdies," Ko said.

"I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie opportunities and was rolling it well, so it was a great combination of everything, and I didn't make a lot of mistakes. It was a sort of round where I kept putting myself into position and play the best golf I can."

The 24-year-old said she won’t change her approach heading into the final round as she attempts to earn her 22nd professional win.

"I've just got to keep playing aggressively, this is a course where players are playing well, so I'm just trying to make my share out there and see what happens."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul is outright second at 12-under, with second round leader Alice Hewson of England a further two shots back.



