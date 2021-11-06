Ko equals course record to soar into lead of Saudi event

Source: 1News

Lydia Ko has rocketed to a four-shot lead in the Saudi Ladies International after equalling a course record in the third round.

Lydia Ko during the third round of the LPGA event in Thailand. (Source: Getty)

Ko shrugged off an early bogey Sunday morning to sink 10 birdies in her nine-under par 63 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, including streaks of consecutive birdies on holes four through six and 13 to 15.

Ko moved to 16-under par for the Ladies European Tour event, taking a four-shot lead into the final round.

The World No.7 didn’t get ahead of herself though, only calling her round “solid” on reflection.

"I missed a short putt for par on three, and then I got really angry and went on a stretch of birdies," Ko said.

"I gave myself a lot of good looks for birdie opportunities and was rolling it well, so it was a great combination of everything, and I didn't make a lot of mistakes. It was a sort of round where I kept putting myself into position and play the best golf I can."

The 24-year-old said she won’t change her approach heading into the final round as she attempts to earn her 22nd professional win.

"I've just got to keep playing aggressively, this is a course where players are playing well, so I'm just trying to make my share out there and see what happens."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul is outright second at 12-under, with second round leader Alice Hewson of England a further two shots back.


Golf

Popular Stories

1

Ardern confirms Aucklanders can travel this summer

2

Search continues for Central Otago man missing since Monday

3

Assisted dying legal in New Zealand from today

4

Māori disparity: The greatest failure of NZ’s Covid response?

5

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

Latest Stories

Christchurch teen shot dead had 'heart of gold'

No arrests made in suspicious death of Auckland 2-year-old

Ko equals course record to soar into lead of Saudi event

Returning SpaceX crew stuck using diapers after toilet breaks

Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash