Cook Islands considering flying in Pacific workers to meet tourist demand

The Cook Islands is considering flying in workers from other Pacific countries on charter flights to meet the Kiwi tourist demand next year.

Two-way quarantine-free travel from New Zealand starts on January 13 but the island country faces a depleted workforce as many have been forced to leave for employment.

As New Zealand passport holders, many have come here to work in freezing works and in the agricultural industry.

Cook Islands financial secretary Garth Henderson says the exact number of workers who have left is not known but one estimate is 300 a month.

He says the Cook Islands is looking at reinstating some form of departure card mechanism so real time data can be gathered on people leaving.

Henderson says the Government is looking at ways of rebuilding the depleted workforce and bringing in workers on charter flights is being looked at.

“We are familiar with Fiji workers who have been serving our community for years so that becomes an opportunity but that means a dedicated flight to identify, to look for people we can job match and government can look at organising a flight,” he said.

Another option was flying in workers directly from Tonga and Samoa but he said this needs to be looked at in more detail.

Opening the border in January is critical as it’s costing the economy $1 million a day.

“We need to get back into business but I think it’s about more than that - it’s about creating hope and aspiration and purpose to the wonderful, strong characters out there in the private sector,” he said.



"There’s plenty of them who hold this economy together and are still there so it’s about giving them purpose - I think that’s critical.”

Businesses spoken to by 1News say they are pleased with the January opening but wish it was sooner.

George Koteka from Akura Fishing Charters says it can’t come soon enough.

“We have been waiting, waiting for too long. Earlier would be better but it’s happening so here we go, we are rolling,” he said.

Tourists travelling to the Cook Islands from January 13 will have to be double vaccinated and return a negative Covid-19 test before boarding the flight.