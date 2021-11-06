Armed police arrest driver after Auckland petrol station robbery

A driver has been taken into custody by armed police after stealing petrol from a West Auckland petrol station.



Police officers seen on a street - file photo. (Source: Getty)

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Great North Road just before 2pm after the driver left a petrol station without paying.

The vehicle fled from officers and was spiked on Forest Hill Road at about 2.15pm.

The sole occupant fled the area and was later caught in what police called "an armed vehicle stop".

Decisions around charges are still being finalised but police said it appears the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

This comes after multiple police callouts to police in West Auckland this weekend, but there is nothing to suggest this is connected to any other incidents.