Armed police arrest driver after Auckland petrol station robbery

Source: 1News

A driver has been taken into custody by armed police after stealing petrol from a West Auckland petrol station.

Police officers seen on a street

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. (Source: Getty)

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Great North Road just before 2pm after the driver left a petrol station without paying.

The vehicle fled from officers and was spiked on Forest Hill Road at about 2.15pm.

The sole occupant fled the area and was later caught in what police called "an armed vehicle stop".

Decisions around charges are still being finalised but police said it appears the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

This comes after multiple police callouts to police in West Auckland this weekend, but there is nothing to suggest this is connected to any other incidents.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

2

206 new community Covid-19 cases

3

Tax credit change sees $20 a week boost for 346,000 families

4

Northland reports another Covid case

5

Auckland DHB getting close to 90% fully vaccinated

Latest Stories

Armed police arrest driver after Auckland petrol station robbery

Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of Waikato

Northland reports another Covid case

Govt's tax credit top-up 'out of touch' with reality — advocates

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

Related Stories

Another person absconds from Auckland MIQ facility

New Lynn homicide not a 'random incident' - police

Person in custody after two separate MIQ escapes in Auckland, Hamilton

Two men charged after South Auckland home shot at