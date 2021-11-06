113 new community cases of Covid-19, 74 in hospital

There are 113 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday - 109 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in Northland - the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The latest figures were released by the ministry in a statement as there was no 1pm press conference in Wellington on Sunday.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 4352.

The number of cases in hospital continues to rise to record highs with 74 cases hospitalised across Middlemore Hospital [22], Auckland Hospital [24] North Shore Hospital [25] and Waitakere [3]. Five of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

Of the 113 new cases, 78 cases are unlinked to the the current outbreak with investigations ongoing to determine their connections. 34 of the cases have been linked.

Currently, there are 3979 active contacts being managed, of which 77 per cent have been contacted and 72 per cent have returned at least one test result.

On Saturday, 28,210 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 8,623 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 4.2 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 33,867 doses were administered on Saturday, made up of 7,401 first doses and 26,466 second doses.

It comes three weeks after the nationwide Super Saturday vaccination drive in which 130,000 Kiwis got their first jab, meaning a further 104,000 Kiwis are still eligible to become fully vaccinated since the event.

To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than seven million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

Positive samples from wastewater continue to be detected across Auckland. There are also positive results from Waiheke Island from the main township of Oneroa and also in Waiuku in the wider Auckland region on the south end of the Manukau harbour.

Both results came back from November 2 testing.