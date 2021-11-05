Minister assessing needs of flood-hit Gisborne

Residents in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne are holding out hope they will be able to begin the clean-up of their region on Friday if the weather holds, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan says.

A drenched yard in Gisborne after torrential rain caused flooding and slips in the region. (Source: 1 NEWS)

She also signalled that Government support could be on the way if the region needed it.

It comes after a state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday due to more than 24 hours of torrential rain falling in the region.

As at 4pm, more than 17 landslides across Mangapapa, Whataupoko, Kaitī and Wainui had been recorded in the region. They continue to be monitored.

Authorities said the region marked its second wettest day on record, with three months' worth of rain falling in just two days.

The deluge caused surface flooding, slips and power outages, with some residents forced to leave their homes . Some roads remain closed due to slips and fallen trees.

A number of schools are closed.

Allan, also the local MP, said it had rained throughout the night, but it had eased, which she described as "fortunate".

She said if the weather holds, the response will head to clean-up.

A heavy rain watch continues to be in place in the region, which MetService is expected to update it at 9pm.

The city itself seemed to be the worst-hit, but there is "no overwhelming damage" authorities are aware of, Allan said.

"We've got rain forecast for the next couple of days ... now I will shift into receiving reports from the local team as to what damage they're seeing and what kind of [Government] support is required," she said.

"Personally, I'll probably be in my truck surveying and making sure the community's kept safe in my local capacity.

"In a ministerial one, there'll be next steps if there's a sufficient amount of damage - that's when we start to engage in conversations with local authorities."

Allan described Tairāwhiti as a "well-connected" and "strong community", saying the deluge was not the region's first rodeo.

The aftermath of flooding in Sponge Bay, Gisborne, one of the worst affected areas. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The minister is advising whānau to keep an eye out as "she's wet out there".

Character Roofing Surf Lifesaving emergency callout squad's Justin Martin said he was "surprised" surface water had receded in the city's streets, given there was "so much of it".

The squad had been going door-to-door on Thursday evacuating people from their homes.

Martin said the surface water had been getting waist-high in places and had been lapping at people's doors.

"This is getting up there," he remarked.

"It was so intense and localised it seems. We had trouble...coping with the water."

The local state of emergency is in place for seven days, but is constantly being reassessed.