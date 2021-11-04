Numerous Gisborne residents evacuated after flooding

A number of residents in Gisborne have been forced to evacuate their homes, as the region marks its second wettest day on record.

A local state of emergency has been declared for Tairāwhiti, with authorities warning people living in low lying areas to be ready to leave after high tide at 6pm.

Three welfare centres set up at Wainui School Hall, the Salvation Army on Gladstone Road and the House of Breakthrough church.

“The immediate concern for us right now are whānau that are at home with the river levels rising,” Civil Defence Group Controller Dave Wilson said.

“Just making sure that they’re safe and they’ve got somewhere that they’re able to go this evening.”

There have been power outages across Gisborne, two schools closed up the East Coast, and significant surface flooding causing road closures across the district.

Some residents in Gisborne’s Sponge Bay and up the east coast, in Pouawa and Loisels, have left their homes today due to the rising water levels.

“What we can see is there’s going to be a fair bit of time until we can get those water levels down, particularly in those heavily flooded areas” Emergency Management Minister and East Coast MP Kiri Allan said.

The region’s had three months’ worth of rain in just two days, and while it’s expected to ease overnight, the risk of further flooding remains.

A MetService spokesperson told 1News rain will continue tomorrow and potentially into the weekend.