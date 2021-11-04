State of emergency in Gisborne; floods close roads

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region after more than 24 hours of torrential rain.

Flooding at Taruheru River in Gisborne. (Source: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence)

The state of emergency was declared at 2pm on Thursday.

Civil Defence controller Dave Wilson said with the ground already saturated and high tide due at 6pm, rivers were being closely monitored.

People in low-lying areas are told to be prepared to evacuate as river levels can rise quickly.

Welfare centres are being set up across the district for people who can’t stay with friends or family. These are located at Wainui School Hall, Salvation Army on Gladstone Road and the House of Breakthrough.

Residents in Pouawa and Loisels have evacuated themselves.

Meanwhile, flooding around the district has already closed several roads. Rutene Road, Kaiaua Road and Wainui cycle way is closed. The intersection of State Highway 2 and Pilmer Road is flooded.

Sponge Bay has surface flooding, which is restricting some access to properties.

There are power outages across the city.

A number of private properties in other areas have reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backs up.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence team monitoring flooding and heavy rain in the region. (Source: Supplied)

Some schools up the coast have closed. Scours were opened last night and sports grounds around the region are closed.

Wilson urged people to contact the council to report flooding and call if they needed help.

“The road situation on both state highways and local roads are changing by the hour,” Wilson said.

“Please drive to the conditions, and only travel if you need to.

“Links with our rural communities have been activated to ensure everyone is safe.”