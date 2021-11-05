Les Mills to only allow fully vaccinated members

Popular fitness centre Les Mills will now require all members to be fully vaccinated.

(Source: Supplied)

It comes as the Prime Minister announced the new Traffic light system.

In the red and orange settings of the traffic light system gyms cannot open without the use of vaccine certificates.

In an email to club members, Les Mills said they will be implementing this rule in a bid to operate safely at all three levels.

They say when the Government makes digital vaccination certificates available, their policy will come into effect.

The gym says they recognise vaccinations are a personal choice but for their clubs to operate at full capacity, members need to be double jabbed.

Les Mills Auckland are currently holding outdoor classes following restrictions of a 10-person limit.

This is expected to increase to 25 next week as Tāmaki Makaurau heads into Step 2 of Alert Level 3.