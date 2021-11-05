Firefighters kept busy last night due to Guy Fawkes mishaps

Firefighters around the country were kept busy last night thanks to Guy Fawkes, attending 19 fireworks-related incidents.

This was up by five from Guy Fawkes night last year.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Todd O'Donoghue said three incidents stood out in particular.

Some people in Christchurch had managed to set fire to their vehicle and it was destroyed.

The police Eagle helicopter had to help firefighters put out a fire on a cliff-face in Auckland's Titirangi.

In Wellington, O'Donoghue said a firework landed in the gutter of a house and the roof caught on fire.

Since Tuesday, firefighters have been called to a total of 34 incidents involving fireworks .

Between November 2 and November 8 last year, there were 50 fireworks-related incidents .