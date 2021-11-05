Firefighters kept busy last night due to Guy Fawkes mishaps

Source: 1News

Firefighters around the country were kept busy last night thanks to Guy Fawkes, attending 19 fireworks-related incidents.

This was up by five from Guy Fawkes night last year. 

Fire and Emergency NZ's Todd O'Donoghue said three incidents stood out in particular. 

Some people in Christchurch had managed to set fire to their vehicle and it was destroyed. 

The police Eagle helicopter had to help firefighters put out a fire on a cliff-face in Auckland's Titirangi.

Read More

In Wellington, O'Donoghue said a firework landed in the gutter of a house and the roof caught on fire. 

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Since Tuesday, firefighters have been called to a total of 34 incidents involving fireworks

Between November 2 and November 8 last year, there were 50 fireworks-related incidents

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Another person absconds from Auckland MIQ facility

2

Labour Party to vote on proposal to change system of electing new leader

3

'Begging for money and food' - mother of infant describes lockdown

4

New Lynn homicide not a 'random incident' - police

5

Firefighters kept busy last night due to Guy Fawkes mishaps

Latest Stories

Jacinda Ardern talks to media after family benefit boost announcement

Those at Porirua tangi told to get tested for Covid

Benefit changes see an extra $20 a week for 346,000 families

Another person absconds from Auckland MIQ facility

New Lynn homicide not a 'random incident' - police